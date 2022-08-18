Thompson went 1-for-4 with one steal in Wednesday's 7-2 loss against Oakland.
Thompson showed off his legs in the second inning as he reached base via a bunt single and then proceeded to steal second base. The speedy outfielder now has four stolen bases for Texas after stealing 49 bases at Triple-A Round Rock this season. Thompson also hit .301 at Triple-A compared to his .238 average in the majors thus far, so it is possible Thompson could provide value in both batting average and stolen bases down the stretch.