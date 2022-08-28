Thompson pinch ran and stole a base in a 9-8 loss Sunday against Detroit.
Thompson ran for Nathaniel Lowe in the ninth inning and immediately stole a base. It was his eighth theft in as many tries in his 21 games with the Rangers. Combined between the majors and Triple-A, the speedster has swiped 57 bags in 60 attempts through 101 games. He's started 19 of 23 games since joining Texas and should continue to see regular playing time.
More News
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Steals bag in win•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: On bench again vs. righty•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: May fall into platoon role•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Steals fourth base Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Delivers two-out run•