Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Roughed up by Atlanta

Quantrill (3-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing six runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings.

Quantrill got out of the first inning unscathed after giving up two baserunners, but that's where the good news ended for the veteran right-hander. He gave up at least two runs in three of the next four frames, with four of those runs coming on two homers in the fourth inning. It was the most runs Quantrill gave up in a game since Aug. 28, 2025 against the Phillies, when he yielded nine runs across 3.1 innings. He sits at a 3.93 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 50.1 innings this season. Quantrill is lined up to make his next start next week at home against the White Sox, which could be his last turn in the rotation if Jordan Montgomery (elbow) is cleared to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list.