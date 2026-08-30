Quantrill (6-5) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Quantrill was burned by two homers before settling in with four scoreless innings, generating 13 swinging strikes on 88 pitches en route to his third straight quality start. It continued a strong run for the 31-year-old, who boasts a 1.83 ERA over 39.1 innings since suffering a six-run loss July 17. He owns a 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 89.2 frames this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Rays next week.