Bradford looks to no longer have a spot in the Rangers' rotation following the addition of Michael Lorenzen, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After signing earlier this week, Lorenzen confirmed in an interview Friday that he will join the Rangers' rotation. Bradford had previously been named the team's fifth starter but now could shift to the bullpen or Triple-A Round Rock, although it's possible he will be needed for a start or two if Lorenzen isn't deemed ready yet.