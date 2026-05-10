Rangers' Cody Bradford: Throwing again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) began throwing from 60 feet during the Rangers' most recent homestand, MLB.com reports
Bradford made one rehab start early in April but was shut down soon after. Now that he's throwing again, the Rangers are pegging his return for late June.
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