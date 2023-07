Seager (thumb) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Dodgers, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

On a more positive note, Seager is listed on the Rangers' lineup card among the reserves, so it appears he is avoiding the injured list for the time being. Seager suffered a right thumb sprain on a slide into second base in Friday's loss to the Dodgers Ezequiel Duran will play shortstop Saturday.