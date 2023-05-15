Texas manager Bruce Bochy said there's a possibility Seager (hamstring) is activated for Monday's game against Atlanta, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Seager played three rehab games at Double-A Frisco before getting Sunday off. The Rangers will likely evaluate the shortstop, who is expected to return at some point during the three-game set against Atlanta.
