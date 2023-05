Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

This was Seager's second three-hit effort in a row, and he's homered in each of those contests. The shortstop was back at designated hitter Sunday after playing the field over the previous two contests. He's up to a .382/.455/.673 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven doubles through 15 games this season.