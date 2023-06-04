Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, one walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

This was Seager's fifth multi-hit effort in his last six games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-27 (.407) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The shortstop's surge has him up to a .349/.405/.623 slash line, six homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored and 11 doubles through 27 contests. He's positioned to keep putting up big numbers as the No. 2 hitter for the best offense in the majors.