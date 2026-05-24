Rangers' Corey Seager: Live BP scrapped

Seager (back) was supposed to face live pitching Sunday, but that session has been postponed, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Seager's recovery "wasn't where we wanted it to be" after Friday's workout, and thus, plans have changed for the shortstop. "We're trying to figure out the next steps," Schumaker added. Seager now seems highly unlikely to return when first eligible, and his availability for the Rangers' upcoming homestand is in doubt.