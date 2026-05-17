Rangers' Corey Seager: MRI on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seager (back), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, has been sent to undergo an MRI, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Seager is sitting Sunday for a third consecutive day due to back spasms, which have been considered minor but are apparently serious enough to send him for medical imaging. Ezequiel Duran is picking up a second straight start at shortstop Sunday and could get an extended look there if Seager misses additional time.
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