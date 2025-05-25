Seager (hamstring) faced live pitching Saturday and is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list during the homestand that begins Monday, MLB.com reports.
The homestand runs from Monday to the following Sunday. With injuries piling up -- Joc Pederson (hand) and Evan Carter (quadriceps) are on the injured list -- the Rangers may want Seager's bat back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
