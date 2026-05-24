Rangers' Corey Seager: Out at least another week

Seager (back) isn't slated to be re-evaluated for "probably another week," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager hasn't played since May 13 and currently resides on Texas' 10-day IL. He had been tabbed for live BP on Sunday, but that session was postponed. There had been some hope that Seager could return during the Rangers' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday, but that now seems to be off the table. His timeframe for resuming game action is hazy and probably won't gain clarity until he's re-evaluated.