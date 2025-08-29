The Rangers placed Seager (abdomen) on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Seager is expected to miss a few weeks after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday, but the veteran shortstop could return for the final games of the regular season. Dylan Moore was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to provide infield depth for the Rangers, and Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran are slated to see additional work at shortstop for as long as Seager is sidelined. If Seager doesn't return this season, he'll finish 2025 with a .271/.373/.487 slash line with three steals, 61 runs, 21 homers and 50 RBI over 445 plate appearances.