Rangers' Dylan Moore: Officially promoted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers selected Moore's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
With Corey Seager (abdomen) expected to miss the vast majority, if not the remainder of the regular season, Moore will come up from the minors to round out the Rangers' infield depth. Josh Smith is expected to take over as Texas' primary shortstop going forward; however, Moore's ability to play virtually every position could allow him to play on a somewhat consistent basis.