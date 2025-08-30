Moore started at first base and went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

The injury-riddled Rangers are getting by with unexpected names in the infield. Moore, whose contract was selected Friday, filled in for the injured Jake Burger (wrist). There are other opportunities for Moore with two middle-infield starters -- shortstop Corey Seager (appendectomy) and second baseman Marcus Semien (foot) -- currently on the shelf.