Leiter worked on adding a cutter to his arsenal during the offseason, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "You're not looking for swing and misses with it, per se," he said. "It's more to just finish at-bats quicker, which is what I've been needing in order to be more efficient."

Leiter is toying with the cutter grip he learned from Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet this offseason, when the two worked out together in Tennessee. Leiter introduced the pitch in his spring debut Monday, when a threw two of them and induced a flyout and groundout. Efficiency has been an issue for Leiter, although the right-hander showed some improvement in that area over the second half of 2025.