Rangers' Jake Burger: Beginning rehab assignment
Burger (quad) began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Saturday.
Burger got back to hitting last Saturday after landing on the injured list July 16 with a left quad strain, and he said his goal was to return to the starting lineup by the time the Rangers begin their series against the Phillies next weekend. Barring any setbacks, his return to competitive action Saturday keeps him on pace to meet that expectation.