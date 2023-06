The Rangers are hopeful that Gray (blister) will be able to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray had to be scratched from his last scheduled start because of a blister on his pitching hand, but the issue has been deemed minor and the team remains optimistic he'll be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. The right-hander boasts a 2.32 ERA on the season and struck out 12 in a complete game his last time out.