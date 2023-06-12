Gray has been scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start versus the Angels due to a blister, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The hope seems to be at this point that it's a minor issue and Gray should be able to avoid the injured list, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday he's not sure when Gray's next start will be. Bochy also declined to name a starter in Gray's place Tuesday, but Cody Bradford was spotted at Globe Life Field, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Gray certainly showed no signs of the blister being an issue in his last outing, striking out 12 in a complete-game effort against the Cardinals.