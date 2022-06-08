Gray (1-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, coughing up five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Most of the damage came in a four-run third inning, but Gray was far from sharp overall as his four free passes were a new season high, while his three whiffs tied his season low. The right-hander has yet to string together two solid starts in a row, and he'll carry a 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 46 innings into his next outing.