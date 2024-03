Gray allowed three hits and struck out three over five scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against Cincinnati.

Gray is healthy and was locked in for a second straight Cactus League start. Needing to get his pitch count up, Gray threw additional pitches in the bullpen after he was removed. He's yet to give up a run over eight innings in his two starts. The only run allowed this spring was in an intrasquad game, when Evan Carter took Gray deep.