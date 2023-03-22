Heim is expected to catch more games than Mitch Garver, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's essentially the same scenario as 2022, when Garver was limited to designated hitter duty due to a forearm injury that eventually required surgery. Heim filled in and caught the majority of games, although he did wear down after the All-Star break. "I think it's fair to say Jonah will do a bit more catching, especially with where Mitch is at now," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Mitch is doing great. We certainly want to keep him healthy. I wouldn't put it 50/50, to be honest." Garver will get starts behind the plate and is ramping up his activity there -- he caught a full nine-inning game last week, and the next step is to catch on back-to-back days this week, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Heim has a quicker release and stronger arm than Garver, as well as pop time -- from release to the ball hitting the fielder's glove. All those skills gives Heim an edge in a season where more attempted steals are expected due to the shorter distance between larger bases.