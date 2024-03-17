Rangers manager Bruce Bochy indicated Sunday that Leclerc has a "strong possibility" of beginning the season as the club's primary closer, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy said at the start of camp that "there is no pecking order" for the Texas bullpen, but Leclerc apparently showed enough in camp despite giving up two earned runs over 2.1 frames in his three Cactus League appearances. The 30-year-old posted a 2.68 ERA in 57 appearances last season and tallied just four saves, but he also pitched well in the playoffs while saving another four contests. David Robertson signed with the Rangers in January and could quickly enter the mix for saves should Leclerc struggle early in 2024.