Leclerc picked up the save Friday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one over one inning.

Leclerc was called in to save the game in the ninth, but had a few scares after allowing a walk from Jeimer Candelario and a two-run shot from Riley Greene, putting the Tigers within one run of a tie. Brett Martin has not had a save since July 11 and Jonathan Hernandez's last one was Aug. 15. Without a clear saves picture, Leclerc is not doing himself any favors fighting for saves with outings like the one he had Friday.