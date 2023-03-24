Leclerc struck out two over a scoreless inning in a Double-A game Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc threw on back-to-back days for the first time this spring then dismissed any concerns over his decrease in velocity. "It's the same thing every year in spring training for me," Leclerc said. "But during the season, it picks up. It will be alright." Leclerc's fastball is living in the 92-93 mph range this spring after averaging over 96 in 2022. He remains the leading candidate to close games for the Rangers.