Jung batted third and went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the White Sox.

One day after Bruce Bochy moved Jung to third in the order against a lefty, the manager did the same thing against a righty Tuesday. Bochy talked about breaking up two consecutive lefty hitters -- Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe -- against southpaws after Monday's game, but it appears he may be inclined to make the change regardless of who is pitching.