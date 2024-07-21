Jung (wrist) took batting practice on the field Sunday, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said afterward that the third baseman is close to facing live pitching, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung had been steadily increasing the intensity of his hitting work over the past week before he took another step forward by getting in some swings on the field Sunday. Bochy noted that the 28-year-old "looks good," while adding that "the strength is back" in his wrist. If Jung's wrist responds well once he faces off against higher-velocity pitching, he would likely then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Jung may still have a chance to make it back from the 60-day injured list before the end of the month, though an early August return might be more realistic.