Jung went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

After opening the series 0-for-7 in the first two games -- which snapped his 14-game hitting streak -- Jung got back on track with a solid showing Sunday. The third baseman has multiple hits in eight of his last 17 contests. He's up to a .294/.343/.518 slash line with 12 home runs, 38 RBI, 42 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 doubles and a triple through 55 games overall. The 25-year-old has a near-everyday role in a strong offense, putting him on track to continue his breakout campaign.