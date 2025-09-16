Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

This was Jung's first homer over 13 games in September, and he's batting just .184 (9-for-49) this month. The third baseman's blast tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning. Jung had six multi-hit efforts over his last eight contests in August, so the slowdown in September is discouraging. He's at a .251/.294/.394 slash line with 14 homers, 57 RBI, 48 runs scored and four stolen bases over 120 games this season.