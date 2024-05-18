Jung (wrist) still appears to be at least six weeks from returning to the lineup, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has yet to pick up a bat after undergoing surgery on his right wrist April 2 and he is expected to be reevaluated in another 10-to-14 days before being cleared to start taking swings. The initial timeline for his return was 6-to-8 weeks, which was later adjusted to 10-to-12 weeks and he now appears to be tracking towards the latter end of that estimation, if not later. The repair of his fractured wrist proved to be trickier than initially anticipated and Texas will likely be cautious in their approach with their budding star at third base, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back until late June or early July.