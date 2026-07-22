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Rangers' Josh Jung: Sitting as precaution Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jung (calf) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran will draw the start at third base in place of Jung, who was lifted early in Tuesday's 10-0 win due to left calf tightness. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Jung downplayed any concern about the injury, noting that he feels fine and expects to be available off the bench Wednesday. The Rangers will have an off day Thursday, so with two full days of rest on tap, Jung could be ready to start in all three of the team's games against the Mariners this weekend.

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