Jung went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Royals.

Jung reached in the second on in infield hit and then walked in the fourth. He wound up swiping second for his first steal of the year and eventually came around to score. The 2019 first round pick is living up to the billing early on in the season, slashing .288/.333/.492 with three home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs.