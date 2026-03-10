Jung (groin) ran the bases Tuesday and is hoping to return to Cactus League play Thursday versus the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has been shelved since late February after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain. When coming back from a leg injury, running the bases is typically the final hurdle one needs to clear, so Jung appears to be in a good spot to return to action and avoid a stint on the injured list. If healthy, Jung is expected to open the season as the Rangers' primary third baseman.