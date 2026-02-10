Rocker enters spring training as a competitor for a spot in the starting rotation, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rocker broke camp last season in the rotation but experienced an injury and mechanical issues on his way to a 5.74 ERA across 64.1 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander was eventually optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in August and shortly thereafter shut down to refine his mechanics. "Kumar is in a really good spot," Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said. "I think last offseason, maybe, he got away from some things that he needed to do to have success. This offseason, he's gotten back to those things." The organization's acquisition of MacKenzie Gore left one rotation spot available with Rocker and Jacob Latz viewed as the primary candidates.