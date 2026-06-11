Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Doesn't finish fifth frame

Rocker allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday.

Rocker was great through three innings, holding the Royals scoreless on one hit. However, the right-hander faded in the fourth, yielding two runs on three hits and a walk. Rocker returned for the fifth and retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a Bobby Witt single and subsequently being pulled. Though it was far from a disastrous outing, Thursday marked the first time since May 8 that Rocker was unable to complete five frames. He holds a 3.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB over 65.2 innings spanning 13 appearances (12 starts).