Rocker (1-4) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Rays after giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The hard-throwing right-hander's velocity was encouraging in his first start since April 23, as Rocker whiffed 16 and was able to touch 99 mph twice with his sinker, but his return from a right shoulder impingement was still a rocky one overall. Three of his six hits allowed went for extra bases, and Rocker notably failed to cover first base on a groundball that allowed two runs to score with two outs in the third inning. He'll bring a ghastly 8.87 ERA and 1.84 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 23.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Twins, currently projected for early next week.