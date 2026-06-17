Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Struggles vs. Minnesota

Rocker (2-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Twins after allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, including two home runs, and two walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The six earned runs allowed were a season-high mark for Rocker, who had given up two or fewer in five of his previous six outings. His inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis have hurt his upside, especially since he's not a pitcher who can rely on producing above-average strikeout rates or pitching deep into games. He owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 14 appearances (13 starts) and 69 innings in 2026. Rocker is tabbed to make his next start next week on the road against the Marlins.