Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Takes loss vs. Tigers

Rocker (2-7) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Most of Rocker's damage came on one swing, as he served up a two-run homer against Riley Greene in the fourth inning. He returned for the fifth, but after allowing a single he was lifted in favor of Robby Ahlstrom, who let Detroit break the game open with four runs in the inning. It was Rocker's shortest outing since May 8. He now owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 74:32 K:BB across 84.1 innings and is scheduled to face the Astros at home in his next start.