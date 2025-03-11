Rocker pitched in an intrasquad game on the backfields Saturday and tossed three hitless innings, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rocker did issue one walk and hit a batter, but the right-hander was pleased with the progress made after allowing eight runs in his first two Cactus League innings. "That was better," Rocker said. "A lot better. That's what we needed. I was able to take a step back and work on the process and try to find the results." Texas general manager Chris Young said the 25-year-old Rocker is medically fine after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2023, and that the issues early this spring were fixable mechanical things, something he did in the team's pitching lab. It's not yet clear when Rocker will throw next in a live game.