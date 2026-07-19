Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Wild in sixth win

Gore (6-6) earned the win Saturday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Gore hardly pitched well enough to deserve the victory, notably hitting three batters Saturday, but he received plenty of run support to get him off the hook. Although the 27-year-old southpaw has registered seven punchouts in three of his past four outings, he's given up at least five runs in each of those starts. Gore is putting together something of a bizarre campaign, holding a career-worst 4.80 ERA in spite of a career-best .236 opponent batting average as well as an exceptional 122:42 K:BB across 110.2 innings.