Perez (10-4) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against Colorado.

Perez was handed a nine-run lead within the first two innings, but he turned out to not need much run support. He successfully navigated the start at Coors Field by combining to record 14 of his 18 outs between groundballs and strikeouts. Perez has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of seven starts since the All-Star break, which has helped him lower his ERA to 2.69 across 154 innings on the season.