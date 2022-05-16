Perez (2-2) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Red Sox.

Perez recorded his fifth consecutive quality start during Sunday's outing, and he pitched up his second straight victory. The 31-year-old allowed seven runs (six earned) in eight innings over his first two starts of the season but has posted a 0.84 ERA in 32.1 innings over his last five outings. He projects to make his next start on the road against Houston on Friday.