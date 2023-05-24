Perez (6-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 7 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Perez has now logged seven innings in consecutive starts, allowing two runs in each outing. The veteran left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.83 with a 1.47 WHIP and 41:16. While Perez isn't expected to post large strikeout totals, it was somewhat concerning that his ground-ball rate was down to 38 percent after posting a career-best 52 percent mark last season. He took a step in the right direction Wednesday, coaxing 12 groundouts and just one flyout.