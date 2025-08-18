Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Collects quality start vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi (11-3) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.
Eovaldi gave up solo home runs to Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero in the second and sixth innings, respectively, but it was otherwise a clean performance for the veteran right-hander. Eovaldi is now up to 13 quality starts on the season -- five of which have come over his last seven outings -- and he sports a 1.76 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 120:21 K:BB across 123 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next weekend at home against the Guardians.
