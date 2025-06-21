Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Could be activated soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi (triceps) threw around 50 pitches in three simulated innings of live batting practice and could be activated sometime this week, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reported Friday.
Considering reinstatement is a possibility this week, Eovaldi is likely to skip a rehab assignment. Instead, he's been stretching out by throwing live BP, and he has worked up to 50 pitches. A specific return date hasn't been labeled, but the Rangers start a three-game road set against the Orioles on Monday and return back to Texas for a three-game homestand Friday.
