Eovaldi (triceps) threw around 50 pitches in three simulated innings of live batting practice and could be activated sometime this week, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reported Friday.

Considering reinstatement is a possibility this week, Eovaldi is likely to skip a rehab assignment. Instead, he's been stretching out by throwing live BP, and he has worked up to 50 pitches. A specific return date hasn't been labeled, but the Rangers start a three-game road set against the Orioles on Monday and return back to Texas for a three-game homestand Friday.