Eovaldi (8-2) allowed one hit and struck out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Mariners.

Eovaldi was given plenty of support early on and left with a 12-0 lead after six dominant frames. This was the right-hander's fifth scoreless outing of the season, all of which have come in his last seven starts. He's won six times in that span. Eovaldi is at a 2.24 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB through 80.1 innings over 12 appearances this season, cementing himself as one of the top pitchers in 2023. His next start is projected to be a tough one on the road versus the Rays.