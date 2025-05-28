Eovaldi (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays in the third inning, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi pitched two scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two batters before leaving the game in the top of the third. The right-hander threw 39 pitches over his two innings on the mound. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but Jacob Latz replaced him in the contest.