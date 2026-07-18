Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Expected to start Sunday

Eovaldi (illness) said Saturday that he is feeling significantly better, and the team believes he'll be ready to make his scheduled start Sunday against Atlanta, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi picked up an illness during the All-Star break, but it no longer seems like he's at risk of missing any starts. The 36-year-old finished the first half by posting a 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 31 innings in his last five starts, reaching nine strikeouts four times and also collecting four wins in that span.